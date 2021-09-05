Four tourists killed in accident near Gorakh hill station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Atleast four tourists were killed and three others sustained injuries when a Vigo vehicle overturned near Gorakh hill station on Sunday.

According to the report, the accident occurred near Gorakh hill station when Mukhtiarkar Larkana Salimullah Rind and 6 others were returning from a tourist site in a Vigo vehicle which overturned and fell into a deep ravine.

Police confirmed that four tourists identified as Salimullah Rind, Wahid Bux Khakhrani, Muhammad Aslam Siyal and Tariq Chandio had lost their lives in accident while three others sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and the injured persons were shifted to Wahi Pandhi hospital by locals and the Police. Further investigation was underway till the filling of the report.