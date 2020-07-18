UrduPoint.com
Four Traders Looted By Decoits In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:33 PM

Four traders looted by decoits in Attock

Four cattle traders hailing from village madrota in the limits of police station Attock Khurd were looted by seven decoits in the uniform of police near G.T road bypass taxila during last night

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Four cattle traders hailing from village madrota in the limits of police station Attock Khurd were looted by seven decoits in the uniform of police near G.T road bypass taxila during last night.

As per details, four cattle traders of gondal mandi named Abdul Bari, Ali Rehman, Imran Khan and Gulab Sher were going to Gujrat for purchase of sacrificial animals when they were intercepted seven decoits in police uniform near G. T road bypass taxila on gun point.

During checking from dacoits, they looted Rs 850,000 and fled away in their two black cars without numbers plates.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

