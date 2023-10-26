Open Menu

Four Traffic Police Cops Held Over Corruption, Case Registered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Four traffic police cops held over corruption, case registered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Four traffic police employees including ASI were caught red-handed over corruption by issuing fake challans to citizens and cases registered against them.

SHO Kot Mitthan Ghulam Yasin Chan told media persons that a complaint was received that four traffic police employees were robbing people out of the beat with fake challans using fake devices and collecting heavy fines.

The traffic employees were arrested during the raid and a fake challan device was also recovered from them.

The employees included ASI Sanaullah, Muhammad Jamshed, Jamshed Hussain and Muhammad Afzal.

The arrested accused used to rob passers-by by setting up pickets at different places on Benazir Road through fake challans.

Case has been registered against the traffic police employees and legal action launched.

