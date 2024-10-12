Four Traffic Wardens Suspended For Assaulting Citizens
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar suspended four traffic police officers for manhandling citizens here on Saturday.
According to police sources, a confrontation erupted between traffic wardens and motorcyclists over the issue of not wearing helmets. The argument escalated when the motorcyclists began recording the incident, prompting the on-duty traffic officers to respond with mistreatment and physical assault.
Upon learning of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar took immediate notice and suspended the four traffic wardens involved. The suspended officers include Senior Traffic Warden Muhammad Imran, Traffic Warden Muhammad Yaseen, Traffic Warden Muhammad Aamir, and Assistant Traffic Warden Qaiser Iqbal.
CPO Dogar has directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report as soon as possible, so that appropriate action can be taken against those responsible.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar emphasized that any misuse of authority or acts of violence by police personnel will not be tolerated at any cost. He stressed that such incidents tarnish the reputation of the police force and the officers involved will face strict departmental punishment to prevent future occurrences.
He reiterated that the Primary duty of the police was to serve the public and protect their rights, and any officer who violates this principle will face severe consequences.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit held with looted valuables2 minutes ago
-
70 liters liquor seized during crackdown11 minutes ago
-
Over Rs625 mln in scholarships awarded to 9,208 children of police employees11 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents12 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice of killing two persons12 minutes ago
-
Samina expresses deep grief, anger on brutal killing of miners in Duki12 minutes ago
-
Excise, Social Welfare offices sealed on dengue SOPs violations12 minutes ago
-
Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister to foster B2B investments21 minutes ago
-
Kohat XI clinches night cricket tournament title in thrilling final match21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police deploy 3500 personnel during SCO Summit21 minutes ago
-
Dr Arif Alvi visits Chinese Consulate to offer condolence over killing of Chinese citizens21 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan condemns killing of mine workers in Duki22 minutes ago