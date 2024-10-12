Four traffic wardens suspended for assaulting citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar suspended four traffic police officers for manhandling citizens here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a confrontation erupted between traffic wardens and motorcyclists over the issue of not wearing helmets. The argument escalated when the motorcyclists began recording the incident, prompting the on-duty traffic officers to respond with mistreatment and physical assault.

Upon learning of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar took immediate notice and suspended the four traffic wardens involved. The suspended officers include Senior Traffic Warden Muhammad Imran, Traffic Warden Muhammad Yaseen, Traffic Warden Muhammad Aamir, and Assistant Traffic Warden Qaiser Iqbal.

CPO Dogar has directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report as soon as possible, so that appropriate action can be taken against those responsible.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar emphasized that any misuse of authority or acts of violence by police personnel will not be tolerated at any cost. He stressed that such incidents tarnish the reputation of the police force and the officers involved will face strict departmental punishment to prevent future occurrences.

He reiterated that the Primary duty of the police was to serve the public and protect their rights, and any officer who violates this principle will face severe consequences.