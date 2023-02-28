UrduPoint.com

Four Traffickers Arrested During The Last Month

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Four traffickers arrested during the last month

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Four agents involved in business of sending illegal goods abroad were arrested, while cases were filed against eight people involved in human trafficking.

This was told in the meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Human Trafficking and Forced Labor under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sialkot Shahid Abbas.

The meeting was attended CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Deputy Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Muhammed Shafique, District Officer Social Welfare Sharif Ghaman, Deputy Director Environment Protection Department Wasim Ahsan, DEO Secondary education Allah Dad, District Officer Literacy Asifa Akram, Child Protection Officer Legal Asif Mehmood Janjua, Social Workers Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Ashfaq Nazar, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Akram and FIA Representative Asim Jawad Sahi.

ADC General Shahid Abbas said that awareness should be raised among the youth who want to go abroad that they should not risk their lives and property by violating the immigration laws.

He directed the representatives of DD Social Welfare and NGOs to conduct an awareness campaign about the dangers of illegal means to young people who want to go abroad.

While giving a briefing, Child Protection Officer Legal said that begging children were being rescued in Sialkot district and said that during last month, 59 children were rescued and brought to the Child Protection Center.

While on helpline 1121, complaints of child labor and illegal detention of children were processed and 20 children were rescued, he added.

Related Topics

Business Education Punjab Young Nasir Sialkot Federal Investigation Agency Labour

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

1 hour ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.