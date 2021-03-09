Four Truckloads Of Non-custom Items Seized
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Customs Enforcement and City Police in a joint operation Tuesday confiscated four truckloads of non-custom-paid items, near Badhaber area.
According to spokesman of Customs, the trucks impounded were carrying non-custom-paid items from Wana, South Waziristan to Peshawar and other parts of the province.
Police after taking the truck drivers into custody started investigation.