Four truckloads of non-custom items seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Customs Enforcement and City Police in a joint operation Tuesday confiscated four truckloads of non-custom-paid items, near Badhaber area.

According to spokesman of Customs, the trucks impounded were carrying non-custom-paid items from Wana, South Waziristan to Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Police after taking the truck drivers into custody started investigation.