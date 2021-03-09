UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Truckloads Of Non-custom Items Seized

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four truckloads of non-custom items seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Customs Enforcement and City Police in a joint operation Tuesday confiscated four truckloads of non-custom-paid items, near Badhaber area.

According to spokesman of Customs, the trucks impounded were carrying non-custom-paid items from Wana, South Waziristan to Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Police after taking the truck drivers into custody started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Police Wana From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

13 minutes ago

Besides shopkeepers, public to be fined to adhere ..

40 seconds ago

Naval Chief meets military heads of Qatar Forces, ..

42 seconds ago

Chinese athletes prepare for TOKYO Olympics amid c ..

43 seconds ago

WHO helps Equatorial Guinea after deadly explosion ..

45 seconds ago

KP Pink team's winning streak continues in Nationa ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.