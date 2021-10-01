UrduPoint.com

Four Trucks Carrying Humanitarian Aid Reach Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:47 PM

Four trucks carrying humanitarian aid reach Afghanistan

Four trucks carrying 70 tons of humanitarian aid was handed over to Afghanistan Friday as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people to avert any humanitarian catastrophe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Four trucks carrying 70 tons of humanitarian aid was handed over to Afghanistan Friday as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people to avert any humanitarian catastrophe.

The trucks carrying flour, sugar, rice, oil and pulses were handed over by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum via Ghulam Khan border.

Ameer of Khost was present to receive the aid from Assistant Commissioner of Miranshah.

Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also been urging the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for socioeconomic development of the war-torn country.

In their multiple interactions with world leaders, both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the world community not to repeat the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan as it would lead to negative consequences of rise in terror incidents and spillover negative effects on neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Oil Lead Miranshah Border From Flour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSC ..

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

2 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Lists Scientology as Unwa ..

Russian Justice Ministry Lists Scientology as Unwanted Organization

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs for special facilities for ..

Prime Minister directs for special facilities for people staying at Panagahs

4 minutes ago
 US Authorities Significantly Underreported Police ..

US Authorities Significantly Underreported Police Killings Over Nearly 4 Decades ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt decides outsourcing of Doaba Hospital

KP govt decides outsourcing of Doaba Hospital

12 minutes ago
 Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Began to Supply Gas Vi ..

Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Began to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.