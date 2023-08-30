Open Menu

Four TTP Terrorists Killed In Pishin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Four TTP terrorists killed in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :At least four terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit were killed on Wednesday during an operation conducted in Pishin district of Balochistan province, a Counter Terrorism Department spokesman said.

The most wanted sharpshooter of TTP namely Shakar Din alias Umar Khalid was among four terrorists killed in the intelligence-based operation.

"On a tip-off, the CTD Balochistan carried out a search operation in the refugee camp Surkhab area of Pishin district.

During the exchange of firing, four TTP men were killed," A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideouts of the outlawed terrorist's residence.

Apart from attacks on the security forces, the killed terrorists were also involved in various serious acts of terrorism.

CTD Balochistan has lodged an FIR and started a search operation to arrest other members of the network.

Further probe was underway.

