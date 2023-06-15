Four TTP workers held, hand grenades, arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Manghopir area, arrested four alleged accused of Hizb-ul-Ahrar (banned TTP, Mohmand Group) and recovered hand grenades and illegal arms from their possessions.

Arrested were identified as Qari Alamgir, Muhammad Zahid alias Qari, Muhammad Kashif alias Kashi and Muhammad Yusuf, said a news release on Thursday.

The accused used to provide mobile phone numbers, locations of workplaces, houses and transport videos of businessmen from different areas of Karachi to commander of Hizb-ul-Ahrar (banned TTP and Mohmand Group) Muhammad Shoaib alias Jan Nisar who was in Afghanistan.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that Hizb-ul-Ahrar commander Muhammad Shoaib alias Jan Nisar had also ordered the burning of vehicles of various transporters in the current month.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.