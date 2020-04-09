UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Tube Well Connections Disconnected Over Non Payment Of Dues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Four tube well connections disconnected over non payment of dues

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have disconnected tube well connections of four defaulters over non payment of pending dues

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have disconnected tube well connections of four defaulters over non payment of pending dues.

According to Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, a team led by SDO Mepco rural subdivision Arifwala Ameer Nawab have raided and disconnected electricity connections of four tube well consumers over non payment of 427,533 pending dues.

The team also removed transformers and seized electricity installations into its custody while recovered Rs 30000 from chronic defaulters.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Arifwala From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Philippine President Urges COVID-19 Survivors to D ..

3 minutes ago

Call for support Thalassemia patients in Dera, chi ..

3 minutes ago

China sent medical experts abroad out of humanitar ..

3 minutes ago

DIGP Traffic for continuation of actions against t ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Dera for ensuring transparency in dis ..

7 minutes ago

Fire at Petrochemical Factory in Russia's Samara R ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.