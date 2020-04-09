Four tube well connections disconnected over non payment of dues

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have disconnected tube well connections of four defaulters over non payment of pending dues

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have disconnected tube well connections of four defaulters over non payment of pending dues.

According to Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, a team led by SDO Mepco rural subdivision Arifwala Ameer Nawab have raided and disconnected electricity connections of four tube well consumers over non payment of 427,533 pending dues.

The team also removed transformers and seized electricity installations into its custody while recovered Rs 30000 from chronic defaulters.