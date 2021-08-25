Four under construction small dams to irrigate 4500 acres land in Potohar region

Four under construction small dams in Rawalpindi district including Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Dam and Mujahid Dam would irrigate nearly 4500 acres of land in Potohar region, said executive engineer small dams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Four under construction small dams in Rawalpindi district including Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Dam and Mujahid Dam would irrigate nearly 4500 acres of land in Potohar region, said executive engineer small dams.

He said that 11 small dams were being constructed in Rawalpindi division to meet the drinking and irrigation water needs of the arid areas.

57 projects having gross storage capacity of 219.419 million acre feet were completed in the past, he said adding that the Punjab government on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving to construct more small dams in the region.

The construction work on Daduchha and other projects was kicked off with an aim to save millions of cusecs water during rains.

The under construction projects, Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Dam and Mujahid Dam would be rain-fed reservoirs.

The project cost of Daduchha Dam is Rs6 billion, Papin Dam is Rs5 billion, Mujahid Dam and Mahuta Mohra Dam Rs2 billion each. One of project Chahan Dam is almost completed, he added.

He said that all out efforts would be made to complete construction work on the project within shortest possible time frame.

Along with these dams, amusement parks would also be constructed. Dams would also have a boating service. Along with all these dams, water pipes would also be laid to supply water to the local population.

