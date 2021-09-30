Four unvaccinated people escape from centre

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Four unvaccinated persons including one woman escaped vaccination centre after filling entry on registration folder, in-charge vaccination center Zubair Qadir said on Thursday.

According to the in-charge of vaccine center, he called police station Beet Mir Hazar while responding timely over the incident escaped persons included Muhammed Nadeem, Muhammed Sarfraz, Muhammad Jalal and Azeezan Mai were booked .

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Jitoi Arshad said stern action would be taken against the people who had fled the vaccination center without taking the needful.

He said vaccination was national obligation and staffer of the centre was discharging their responsibility with hardworking and due diligence.