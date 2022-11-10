UrduPoint.com

Four Uplift Schemes Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 17,180.908 million.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes included Feasibility Study for the Project "Smart City Lahore Phase-I" (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 70.101 million, establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs 4,604.

751 million, strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs 5,697.166 million and Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs 825.100 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of thedepartments also attended the meeting.

