Four Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 3.446b Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 05:27 PM

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Thursday approved four development schemes of urban development and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4467 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Thursday approved four development schemes of urban development and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4467 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 57th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1,547.086 million, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala Road from Saggian Bypass to Begum Kot, Lahore at the cost of Rs 740.

568 million, rehabilitation of Jaranwala�Faisalabad Road (Reach from Makuana Chowk to 40 Mor), Length 23.40 Km, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 777.300 million and construction of Metalled Road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to Qaap along Motorway, Length 3.00 Km at the cost ofRs 381.764 million.

All members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

