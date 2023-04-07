Four VCs given additional charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the approval of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, has appointed vice-chancellors (VCs) of four universities by giving additional charge to the VCs of different universities.

In a notification, the KP Higher Education Department said on Friday that Vice Chancellor Swabi University has been given the additional charge of VC Women University Swabi.

Likewise, VC University of Lakki Marwat has been accorded additional charge of Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Kohat.

The Vice-Chancellor of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan has been given the additional charge of Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture D.I. Khan.

The notification said the appointments have been made for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular VCs on these posts.