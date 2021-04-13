UrduPoint.com
Four Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Breach

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) Farooq Haider Tuesday impounded four vehicles and imposed Rs.12,500 fine over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that the SDRTA along with traffic police checked various passenger vehicles and impounded four vehicles and challaned over 14 other vehicles over violation of SOPs.

On the direction of Secretary Transport Punjab, the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in all bus and wagon stands.Strict action was being taken against violators,spokesman added.

