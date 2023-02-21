UrduPoint.com

Four Vehicles Smuggling Wheat Impounded With 1849 Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Four vehicles smuggling wheat impounded with 1849 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday impounded four vehicles with 1849 wheat and flour bags and sent four accused behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad and Taxila areas and rounded up Zulqarnain with 450 wheat bags, Arsland with 300 flour bags and Iqrar for carrying 1040 flour bags.

Meanwhile, Taxila police rounded up Arslan Butt and recovered 50 wheat flour bags from his possession.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Vehicles Rawalpindi Taxila All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

31 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

31 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.