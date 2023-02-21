Four vehicles smuggling wheat impounded with 1849 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday impounded four vehicles with 1849 wheat and flour bags and sent four accused behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad and Taxila areas and rounded up Zulqarnain with 450 wheat bags, Arsland with 300 flour bags and Iqrar for carrying 1040 flour bags.

Meanwhile, Taxila police rounded up Arslan Butt and recovered 50 wheat flour bags from his possession.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.