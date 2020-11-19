UrduPoint.com
Four Water Ponds Constructed To Conserve Rainy Water For Crops' Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Water and Soil Conservation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constructed four water ponds in different suburban locations of Peshawar to conserve rain water for irrigation of arid agriculture lands.

Talking to APP, District Officer Soil and Water Conservation Department (SWCD), Jafar Shah said the program was aimed at providing water conservation facilities to farmers so they could irrigate their dry lands for cultivation and sowing of wheat, rice, vegetables and sugarcane besides others seasonal crops.

SWCD is providing 80 percent share in terms of financial resources and 20 percent contributed by the farmers for construction of ponds and irrigation to provide uninterrupted water to farmers especially those located at the tail end.

There are two main programs, one each by KP Government's ADP and Federal Government's Public Service Development Project (PSDP) for construction of ponds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged areas under Accelerated Implementation Project (AIP).

The allocated funds for one water pond was about Rs500, 000 in ADP while remaining was being contributed by farmers for construction of water pond, gully plugging and water retaining facility.

District Officer SWCD said since July 2020 to date, the department has successfully established four water ponds at Mandai Shamshatoo, Ghari Chanden, Churakh and Shamshatoo areas of Peshawar under PSDP project.

Similarly, water retaining facility at Zawa Village of Tehsil Bara and Asho Khel in Sanjori Baba, were constructed under AIP, Project.

