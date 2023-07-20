Open Menu

Four Women Among 12 Medical Officers Recruited For 11 Balochistan' Jails

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Balochistan Health Department appointed 12 medical officers (BPS-17) including four lady medical officers for various jails of the province on an ad-hoc basis

The Health Department source on Thursday told APP that these appointments were made by Health Department in order to provide health facilities to prisoners in respective jails of Balochistan saying that prisoners were deprived of health care facilities for a long time in the jails.

The source further said that prisoners' patients had shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment in the past saying that Balochistan Govt took initiatives and recruited medical offices for 11 jails of the province so that prisoners would not face difficulties during medical aid.

He said that steps were being taken to provide better health facilities to prisoners in jails.

However, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan had taken notice of non-availability of doctors in jails a few days ago and expressed his concern in this regard during his visit.

He said that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to take measures to appoint doctors in jails to provision facilities to prisoners.

