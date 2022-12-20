UrduPoint.com

Four Women Among 18 Injured In Hiace-Truck Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Four women among 18 injured in Hiace-Truck collision

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 18 persons including four women sustained injuries in a collision between a Hiace and truck here near Yarik Toll Plaza on Bannu road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the Hiace was coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Lakki Marwat when it collided with a truck due to fog.

As a result, 18 received injuries.

The medical team of Rescue 1122, station-3 reached the site and provided first aid to the injured persons.

Later, the injured persons were shifted to the hospital where the condition of four people was stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu Road Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat SITE Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

54 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.