Four women among 18 injured in Hiace-Truck collision

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 18 persons including four women sustained injuries in a collision between a Hiace and truck here near Yarik Toll Plaza on Bannu road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the Hiace was coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Lakki Marwat when it collided with a truck due to fog.

As a result, 18 received injuries.

The medical team of Rescue 1122, station-3 reached the site and provided first aid to the injured persons.

Later, the injured persons were shifted to the hospital where the condition of four people was stated to be critical.