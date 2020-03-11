UrduPoint.com
Four Women Among 5 Abducted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a married woman, Halima, was abducted from Jalal Town while Ulfat Khalida was kidnapped from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony Samanabad.

Also, a ninth-class girl Jameela was kidnapped from Chak No 100-GB while Kausar was abducted from Jhang Bazaar and six-year-old Mazahar Hussain was kidnapped from Raheem Town.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

