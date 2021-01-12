UrduPoint.com
Four Women, Child Of The Same Family Died

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Four women of the same family and a child died on the spot when a rickshaw fell off the Jhablat Bridge here Tuesday

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Four women of the same family and a child died on the spot when a rickshaw fell off the Jhablat Bridge here Tuesday.

According to details, the rickshaw was going to Nowshera from Hassanabdal on GT Road.

The driver could not control the rickshaw while crossing the dumper and the rickshaw fell off the Jhablat bridge, killing four women and a child on the spot. Rickshaw driver Wasim son of Naeem resident of Nowshera, three children and two women also sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 have started shifting the injured and bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal.

It is difficult to recover the bodies due to the darkness. Police have also reached the spot and helping Rescue staff in evacuating the bodies and injured.

