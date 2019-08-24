UrduPoint.com
Four Women Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Four women commit suicide in separate incidents

Four women committed suicide after consuming black stone in various parts of the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) Four women committed suicide after consuming black stone in various parts of the division.

According to Nishtar hospital sources, Fouzia Bibi (20), resident of Qasba Maral, 17-year old Shela Bib, resident of area Jatoi, 21-year Swera Bibi hailing from Pull Rangoo, district Khanewal and 19-year old Zareena Bibi from Makhdoompur Paharan of Khanewal committed suicide over domestic issues.

All the four ladies were brought to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition this morning where they expired.

Nishtar Chowki Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Police are investigating.

