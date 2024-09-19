Four Women Die As Gravel-laden Dumper Truck Crushes Mehndi Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) At least four women were killed and eight badly injured when an over-speeding truck ran over a Mehndi ceremony being held at the roadside in district Toba Tek Singh's tehsil Gojra on late Wednesday night.
According to details, an eye witness said the truck was laden with gravel when it suddenly appeared on Jhang Road and crushed the participants in the ceremony, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reported that the deceased women have been identified as Yasmin, Asma, Nimra, and Nisha.
Five injured were taken to THQ Hospital Gojra, while three were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.
The condition of the three injured is reported to be critical.
