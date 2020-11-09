Four women drown in CRBC

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):As many as four women drowned to death while three others and a child were rescued when their rickshaw fell into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Jhangi area here Monday, police said.

According to Rescue sources, more than ten persons including women and children were riding on Qingqi rickshaw.

The ill-fated rickshaw was on the way to village Sarah from Shah Ajmal area to attend a marriage ceremony. The driver lost his control and the rickshaw fell down into the canal in the jurisdiction of Police Station Parova.

The local people rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of four women. They successfully rescued four persons including a child girl and a driver. Search of other missing persons was underway.