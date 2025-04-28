Open Menu

Four Women, Including Minor Killed As Jeep Overturns In Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Four women, including a minor girl, were killed in an accident on Monday when a jeep traveling from Sandy to Jabori village in Mansehra overturned into a ditch.

According to the local administration, the jeep was carrying passengers and attempting to make a turn when it overturned into a deep ditch, instantly claiming the lives of four women, while several others were injured, ptv news channel reported.

Locals assisted in rescuing the injured and retrieving the deceased, and with the help of rescue officials, they were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital.

The police have registered a case.

