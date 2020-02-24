Four women including school girl abducted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Four women including a school girl were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Four women including a school girl were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that unidentified miscreants kidnapped 16-year-old daughter of Abdul Khair from chak 208-RB, while Ghulam Murtaza abducted a woman,Samreen from Khalid Town.

Meanwhile, Amir Abbas and Irfan lured Nasreen Bibi ,wife of Irfan , and abducted her from chak 31-JB whereas Amin kidnapped a student of class 8, Sania from chak 202-RB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.