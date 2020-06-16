Four women killed in firing incident

KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :At least four women were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Joharabad of Khushab district, police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire at a house located in Joharabad area of Khushab, resulted in killing of four women on the spot. As per initial report the ill-fated women were the members of a same family.

Police were investigating the matter.