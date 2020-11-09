UrduPoint.com
Four Women Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Four women killed in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :At least four women killed in a rickshaw mishap that plunged into a deep canal passing through Tehsil Parwah of Dera Ismail Khan district, rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven three-wheeler carrying some nine persons was heading towards its destination when suddenly it fell into a deep canal.

As a result, four women died on the spot. The rescue operation was continuing to search for others. No progress was made so far regarding recovery of other ill-fated persons from the deep water.

