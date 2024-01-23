Four Women Killed In Road Accident In Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) At least four women were killed when a high-speed coach collided with a rickshaw near a medical college in Larkana district on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred when driver of the coach lose control over the steering due to high-speed and collided with the rickshaw traveling from Ratodero to Sukkur, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams swiftly moved the dead bodies to a nearby hospital, whereas the coach driver reportedly fled the scene.
The deceased women are believed to the residents of Ratodero, a sub-division of Larkana.
