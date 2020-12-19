UrduPoint.com
Four Women Killed In Road Mishap Near Lower Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Four women killed in road mishap near Lower Orakzai

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::Four women reportedly killed and ten other injured when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Lower Orakzai on Saturday.

According to district administration, a passenger van was en route to Bara Khyber from Lower Orakzai when it fell into a deep ditch near Feroz Khel Banda of Orakzai tribal district.

Four women killed in the incident while ten other passengers sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, district administration started rescue activities and shifted injured to Kalaya Headquarters Hospital and Kohat. Majority of injured stated to be in a precarious conditions.

