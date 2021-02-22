UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Women Killed In Terrorist Attack In Mirali

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:25 PM

Four women killed in terrorist attack in Mirali

Four women were killed in a terrorist attack in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mirali, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Four women were killed in a terrorist attack in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mirali, North Waziristan.

District Police Officer (DPO), North Waziristan, Safiullah Khan said that four ladies, working for a local non-government organization (NGO) Sabawoon hand craft trainers, came under attack in their vehicle in Ippi village , Mirali.

He said that those killed include were Naheed Bibi,Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi and Javeria Bibi.

He said that one lady, Mariam Bibi luckily survived as she managed to flee and enter in a house in Ippi village. Driver of the vehicle , Abdul Khaliq was injured in the attack. The dead bodies were shifted to THQ Mirali for postmortem.

DPO said that search and strike operation was being continued in the Mirali Tehsil for tracing and arrest of terrorists involved in this incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Women

Recent Stories

'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully continues,' ..

19 minutes ago

China's 2020 manhunt operation brings back 1,421 f ..

1 minute ago

Scan excavation baneed along river's bed, water ch ..

1 minute ago

Young motorcyclist hit to death by a trailer

1 minute ago

NA-75 by-polls: Inquiry report prepared and sent t ..

57 minutes ago

HKSAR chief executive, senior officials get vaccin ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.