Four women killed in terrorist attack in Mirali

Four women were killed in a terrorist attack in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mirali, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Four women were killed in a terrorist attack in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mirali, North Waziristan.

District Police Officer (DPO), North Waziristan, Safiullah Khan said that four ladies, working for a local non-government organization (NGO) Sabawoon hand craft trainers, came under attack in their vehicle in Ippi village , Mirali.

He said that those killed include were Naheed Bibi,Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi and Javeria Bibi.

He said that one lady, Mariam Bibi luckily survived as she managed to flee and enter in a house in Ippi village. Driver of the vehicle , Abdul Khaliq was injured in the attack. The dead bodies were shifted to THQ Mirali for postmortem.

DPO said that search and strike operation was being continued in the Mirali Tehsil for tracing and arrest of terrorists involved in this incident.