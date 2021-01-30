Four women killed over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A man killed his mother,wife, sister and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Shah Kot police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Shakil, killed the women with a sharp-edged weapon in Bismillah Colony and fled.

The victims were identified as Kaneez Fatima, Shehbana, Zenera Bibi and Faiza.

On information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for postmortem.