UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Women Killed Over Domestic Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Four women killed over domestic issue

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A man killed his mother,wife, sister and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Shah Kot police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Shakil, killed the women with a sharp-edged weapon in Bismillah Colony and fled.

The victims were identified as Kaneez Fatima, Shehbana, Zenera Bibi and Faiza.

On information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Women Weapon

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

29 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

59 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.