Four women, minor girl killed, 8 injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Four women and a minor girl were killed while eight others sustained injuries after the motorcycle rickshaw they were riding was hit by a speedy tractor trolley at Mohsin Wal-Tulamba road in Mianchannu Tuesday night.

All those killed and injured were residents of Chak 3/8-R.

Those killed included a six-month old baby girl Asmat Bibi d/o Ghulam Abbas, Maryam Bibi (40), Zahida Bibi (32), Shah Zadan Bibi (27), and Shamim Bibi (38).

Those injured included a four year old minor girl Fida Fatima, three years old minor girl Anam, Beeban Bibi (65), Kashif (25), Fizza Bibi (30), Shamim Bibi (45), and Nazia Bibi (27).

Rescue 1122 shifted all the injured and bodies to THQ hospital Mianchannu.