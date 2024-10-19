Four Women Murdered In Karachi House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Four women were found murdered on Saturday in a house in the Lee Market area of Karachi.
According to police sources, a family head Muhammad Farooq told the police about the murder, including his wife, daughter, niece, and mother, a private channel reported.
He said the family had no known enmity and did not suspect anyone.
The police have begun their investigation after moving the bodies to the hospital.
The family head informed the police that when he returned home after work, he found the house locked from the inside adding that despite repeatedly knocking, there was no response.
"My son arrived later from work and managed to open the door. When we entered the house, we found the women murdered, their throats slashed with a sharp-edged weapon," he told the police.
The dead bodies have been shifted to the civil hospital for a postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
