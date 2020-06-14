Four workers die as well collapsed

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Four workers died while drilling a well in a village Raaz koro of Taluka Nangarparkar on Saturday.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred when four workers namely Jaaloo, Waankji, Mansingh and Chankji were busy in drilling of well which suddenly collapsed.

The district administration and police rushed to the site and pulled out dead bodies out of the well and shifted to hospital for legal formalities.