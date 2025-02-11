Four workers injured in cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A gas cylinder exploded in a private textile unit which left four workers injured in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday.

The injured included Muneeb Abbas, Ashiq Hussain, Abu Bakar and Arsalan. They were rushed to Allied hospital for treatment. According to Rescue 1122, the textile unit is located in Asgarabad.