Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being struck by a water tanker in Karachi’s Baldia Town area on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Captain Faizan, the incident occurred while the child was playing and attempting to cross the road when he was hit by the speeding vehicle, reported a private news channel.

Following the incident, the tanker driver fled the scene. However, police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Police said that local residents became enraged after the incident and attempted to set the tanker on fire, but the police intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.