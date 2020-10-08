UrduPoint.com
Four Years Old Girl Reunited With Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Four years old girl reunited with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Koral police on Thursday reunited four years old girl with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, the police received a phone call that four years old Ghazala Ijaz had been missing from Ashraf Town area following which SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by DSP Qasim Naizi including Station House Officer of Koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood and others started efforts to trace the girl and finally succeeded.

The police reunited the girl with her family and her parents thanked the police team for extraordinary efforts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of the police team.

More Stories From Pakistan

