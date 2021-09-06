UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Four years old girl reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Margallah police on Monday reunited four-year old missing girl with her parents, a police spokesman said.

According to details, four-year old girl Sanaya went missing from Faisal Masjid and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following this information, Margallah police team started efforts to trace out the girl.

Various people were inquired about the missing girl, and finally police team succeeded to recover her safely.

The police reunited the girl with her parents who thanked police team over safe recovery.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the performance of police team and gave commendation certificates to two Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sagheer and Musharaff Shah who traced out the girl.

