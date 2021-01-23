Four young girls injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Four young girls of a family suffered burn injuries due to gas cylinder blast in their house here in Kamboh colony, Chung area on Saturday.

Police said four girls sitting in kitchen of their house received severe burn injuries when a cylinder stove blew up and fire erupted.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and provided first aid to the victims.They were later shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The fire fighters controlled the blaze after hectic efforts.

The injured, identified as Ayesha (17), Nimra (10). Ishaal (6) and Zara (5), were daughters of one Imran.

App/dab-swf/