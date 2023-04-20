Four youngsters die in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four youngsters were killed in a collision between a car and a bull cart loaded with wood near Khadar Bridge Hasilpur Road.

According to the details, four friends in the car were returning after attending their friend's birthday party in Hashilpur when suddenly the car collided with a bullock cart loaded with wood due to high speed.

As a result, 24 years old Zohaib and 25 years Saqlain residents of the Sharqi colony died on the spot.

While 18 years old Shehryar and 25 years old Mansoor were shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition by the rescue teams but they also succumbed to injuries.