Four Youth Drowned While Bathing In Indus River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Four youth drowned while bathing in Indus River

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Four youth including two real brothers were killed in Indus River while bathing during the last 36 hours in Marri police limits.

Rescue sources said Sunday that two brothers Nabeel Ahmad and Nadeem residents of Marri Sher along with friends were celebrating picnic at river Indus near village Makhadd when they drowned into deep water while bathing.

While another two youth Including Awais (17) of village Toola Mangli and Osama, 20 of Marri Indus were also died into the deep water of Indus River while bathing.

Rescue teams have recovered dead bodies of Nabeel and Awais while they were trying to locate the other bodies.

