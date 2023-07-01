Four youth killed in two different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Four young men have lost their lives in two different road incidents in various parts of Attock district on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, three cousins lost their lives as their car rammed into road side tree near Thalian interchange in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station. Police while quoting the family of the deceased, has said that Majid Ghori along with his cousins Shahid Ghori and Imran Ghori, the residents of Talagang were going to Murree to celebrate the Eid vacations while they met the fatal incident.

Later, their bodies were dispatched to their native town after fulfilling the legal requirement.

Moreover, 18 years old man lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding collided head on with another motorcycle on Pathargarh road in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

Police and hospital sources said that Muhammad Noman was going from Dolian village to Hassanabdal city to celebrate Eid with his uncle when he met an incident. He was taken to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi where he succumbed to injuries.

Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigations.