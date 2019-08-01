UrduPoint.com
Four Youth Motorcyclists Were Killed In A Road Mishap In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Four youth motorcyclists were killed in a road mishap in Karachi

Four youth motorcyclists were killed in a road mishap near Ayesha Masjid in Defence phase 7, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Four youth motorcyclists were killed in a road mishap near Ayesha Masjid in Defence phase 7, Karachi.According to media reports, four motorcycle riders identified as Moeez, 16, Saram Qureshi 20, Shahzaib Aarain 20 and Muhammad Sami were on their way to sea view when a speedy car hit with them near Ayesha Masjid in Defence phase 7.

As a result all four died on the spot.According to police all four youth were motorcycle riders who used to go to sea view for race for two times in a week.

They were also going to sea view while holding a race when the incident occurred.Police said that car driver will be arrested soon with the help of CCTV camera footage that was installed on the place of incident.All four were shifted to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

