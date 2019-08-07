Four zoo management bodies formed to handle administration

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) after assuming the charge of Islamabad Zoo has constituted four management committees to amicably resolve administrative issues

Talking to APP, a MoCC official said the ministry was working in coordination with the members of civil society, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Punjab Wildlife Department. However, Director Zoo's charge had been given to Director Zoological Survey of Pakistan, Altaf Hussain who took the charge of his post along with that of Zoo on July 29 as the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad then handed over the Islamabad Zoo's administration, he added.

The four committees formed included a committee of 3 Vet that had been constituted for carrying out medical tests of all animals along with reassessing nutritional requirements of the animals.

It may also be noted that the pair of bears in the zoo were dancing and are without teeth so they could not eat everything where the committee was headed by Dr Bilal, he added.

The second committee had been constituted on human resource (HR) and administrative affairs. "This committee is tasked with HR audit and their placement for duties in two shifts as compared to the present one shift which makes things difficult to manage zoo animals after office hours every day," he underscored.

The Zoo HR was quite irrelevant to the needs of zoo and a large number of HR was found absent or deputed elsewhere for which disciplinary action was being recommended.

The Zoo was also without proper funds for feed and medicines, however, the committee was headed by the Director Zoo. "Proper duty rosters have been made where three staff members for each committee have been assigned proper tasks," the official said.

The third committee had been constituted to look after the general hygiene of animal enclosures, their disinfectants, upkeep of the zoo and to serve as an interface with the civil society. It was headed by Dr Anis ur Rahman Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management board whereas volunteers from civil society and NGOs were also engaged in the process, he added.

The fourth committee has been constituted to work on media strategy for latest updates on the zoo and work towards educating public at large, he said.

The original zoo staff had been assigned active roles to work under the supervision of the newly appointed Director Zoo from MoCC.

However, the media and civil society had been allowed to observe activities of the new management along with giving their inputs to the newly formed committees.

To a question, he said the mismanagement of the Zoo could not be resolved in one day where the new administration was trying its best to overcome all the issues. "We are devising strategies to implement plastic-free Zoo initiative in its true spirit," he added.

