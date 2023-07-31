Open Menu

Four Zoos To Be Revamped As Per International Standard In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Four zoos to be revamped as per international standard in Punjab

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to revamp zoos according to the international standards in four districts, including the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The caretaker Punjab government has decided to revamp zoos according to the international standards in four districts, including the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought proposals to improve the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, and also tasked the authorities concerned to revamp zoos, the CM's spokesman told media here Monday.

According to the plan, he added, an online ticketing system would be introduced to exactly determine the zoos' income. Meanwhile, unique and most modern recreational facilities would be introduced in the Lahore Zoo while the Safari Park in the provincial metropolis would be modernized on the Singapore model.

Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration to run safari train and developing walkingparks and play areas in the zoos.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Singapore Media

Recent Stories

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

8 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

8 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

18 minutes ago
 Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

1 minute ago
Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

1 minute ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

1 minute ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

1 minute ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

1 minute ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attract ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attracts thousands of visitors

1 hour ago
 Gulftainer UAE Terminals receives RoSPA Gold Medal ..

Gulftainer UAE Terminals receives RoSPA Gold Medal Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan