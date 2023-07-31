Four zoos to be revamped as per international standard in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The caretaker Punjab government has decided to revamp zoos according to the international standards in four districts, including the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought proposals to improve the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, and also tasked the authorities concerned to revamp zoos, the CM's spokesman told media here Monday.

According to the plan, he added, an online ticketing system would be introduced to exactly determine the zoos' income. Meanwhile, unique and most modern recreational facilities would be introduced in the Lahore Zoo while the Safari Park in the provincial metropolis would be modernized on the Singapore model.

Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration to run safari train and developing walkingparks and play areas in the zoos.