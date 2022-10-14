Fours illegal coal processing plants sealed, encroachment demolished

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed four illegal coal processing units and demolished dozens of encroachment in different areas of the city.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz Dogar along with Director Envirnment Protection Agency (EPA) and Tehsildar conducted raid on coal processing units on Inqalab road and sealed four units over illegal activities and causing environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Anis ur Rehman along with officials of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) visited Karkhano bazaar and demolished dozens of encroachment from roadside and arrested 15 persons from the spot.

They warned no lienancy against the encroachment mafias and said that as per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah the operation against encroachment would continued till elimination.