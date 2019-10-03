UrduPoint.com
Fours Roads To Be Constructed In Rahim Yar Khan Under Sugarcane Development Cess

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:38 PM

Fours roads to be constructed in Rahim Yar Khan under sugarcane development cess

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Funds for Rahim Yar Khan Thursday approved four development projects of cost Rs 82.393 million under Sugarcane Development Cess Funds.

The approval was given in a review meeting of Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Funds for Rahim Yar Khan which was presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal here at his office.

Director Development Nousheen Malik, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel and concerned officers attended the meeting. The projects include the construction of roads in different areas of Rahim Yar Khan district that connect with sugar mills.

More Stories From Pakistan

