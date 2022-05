Fourteen arrested for running illegal crushing plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :District Administration Lower Dir Monday arrested fourteen persons for running illegal crushing plants on banks of River Panjkora, Sub Division Taimergara.

According to details, arrested were made during a raid conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Zubair Khan Niazi.

Team of district administration also sealed two crushing plants and confiscated eight transportation vehicles. District administration has warned strict action against crushing plants creating pollution and operating illegally.